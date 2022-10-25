Poet Nirmalendu Goon, irked by failure to get gas connection, threatens to sell gold medals

Poet Nirmalendu Goon, frustrated by his failed attempt to secure cooking gas from the government grid, has threatened to sell off his gold medals that came with two national awards.

Nirmalendu, known for his accessible verse, long straight beard and thick glasses, vented his disappointment in a Facebook post on Tuesday. He wrote that he managed to establish a power connection to his three-storey house built in Kamrangirchar on the outskirts of Dhaka in 2016.

“But I am yet to get a gas connection despite repeated attempts. So, I’m having to buy liquefied gas at high prices from the open market.”

“I'm thinking of selling two of the gold medals I received with the awards to bear this loss,” he wrote, referring to the Ekushey Padak he won in 2001 and the Independence Award, the highest civilian award given by the government 15 years later.