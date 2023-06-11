2 die as truck hits autorickshaw in Gazipur

At least two people have died after a truck hit an autorickshaw in Gazipur’s Kaliakoir Upazila.
The accident occurred at around 6 am on Sunday near Fulbaria Bazar on the Maona-Kaliakoir Highway, said Sub-Inspector Sohel Rana of Fulbaria Police Outpost.
Police, however, have yet to identify the dead.
A truck was heading to Fulbaria from Kaliakoir early in the morning when it collided head-on with an autorickshaw coming from the opposite direction near the Fulbaria Bazar, the sub-inspector said.
“The autorickshaw was severely damaged and two people died on the spot. One person was gravely injured and has been admitted to the hospital.”
Police seized the truck but the driver fled the scene. Legal steps are being taken on the incident, said SI Rana.