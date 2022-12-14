    বাংলা

    BUET student Fardin appears to have died by suicide: DB

    The Rapid Action Battalion calls a media briefing to reveal ‘important information’

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 14 Dec 2022, 12:48 PM
    Updated : 14 Dec 2022, 12:48 PM

    Fardin Noor Parash, a BUET student who was found dead in the Shitalakkhya river in Narayanganj last month, might have taken his own life, police believe.

    Harunor Rashid, chief of Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Detective Branch, spoke to bdnews24.com about the latest development on Wednesday afternoon as the Rapid Action Battalion scheduled a media briefing for 7:30pm to reveal “important information” about the case.

    “It appears to be a case of suicide, for now. I’ve talked to the [forensic] doctor and saw the post-mortem report. From all of these, it appears to be a case of suicide.”

    His remarks came amid the anger and frustration of Fardin’s family and his peers at the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology over the investigators’ failure to make credible headway in the case.

    Fardin left home in Demra’s Konapara for a BUET hall of residence on Nov 4, saying he would study with his friends for an exam the following day.

    But he did not appear for the exam, prompting his friends to inform the family of the development. The family then filed a general diary with the police in Rampura, where he was seen for the last time.

    Fardin’s female friend Amatullah Bushra, a private university student, said he had dropped her there at night.

    Police arrested her after Fardin’s family filed a murder case following the recovery of his body from the river three days later.

    The forensic doctor, who conducted the autopsy, said Fardin was murdered the night he had gone missing. He was also tortured before being killed, the doctor said.

    The Detective Branch was given the charge of investigating the case, while the RAB is conducting a shadow investigation.

    ‘JUMPED FROM A BRIDGE’

    Citing CCTV camera footage and mobile phone location data, the investigators had earlier said Fardin might have been killed by drug peddlers at Chanpara in Narayanganj’s Rupganj after he travelled to several other places.

    His family and friends dismissed the claim, saying Fardin had no reason to travel to the drug peddling hotspot as he had a test the next day and he was not a smoker, let alone drug abuser.

    Speaking at a media briefing later on Wednesday, DB’s Harunor said Fardin travelled to Keraniganj bridge alone from Rampura. He then went to Jatrabari via Johnson Road and Gulistan.

    In Jatrabari, Fardin got on a small passenger transport and went towards Sultana Kamal Bridge in Demra sometime after 2am, the DB officer said and added they talked to the driver.

    “[Fardin] did not go towards Chanpara from there [Demra].”

    “A sound of something falling into the water [from Sultana Kamal Bridge] at 2:34am can be heard on the CCTV footage. A review of mobile phone location data suggests [Fardin] was there at the time.”

    Citing the inquest report, Harunor said Fardin’s shirt did not bear signs of an assault.

    He also pointed out the sporadic travel destinations of Fardin and suggested he was not in a sound mental state.

    RELATED STORIES
    Fire guts two oil tankers at Dhaka airport
    Fire guts two oil tankers at Dhaka airport
    Emergency workers put out the flames in less than an hour, but the cause of the fire was not clear
    Two friends were headed to DU to watch the World Cup. A speeding covered van ended their lives
    Two friends were headed to watch the World Cup. A speeding covered van ended their lives
    Md Zakir Hossain, 35, and Jon Biswas, 37, lived together in Mohammadpur and worked as technicians at a dental lab
    Man dies as thick fog leads to pickup crash in Madaripur
    Pickup driver dies in Madaripur accident
    He lost control of the pickup amid dense fog and crashed into a tree on the Dhaka-Barishal highway
    Bangladesh pays homage to martyred intellectuals
    Nation pays homage to martyred intellectuals
    President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid them tribute at the Martyred Intellectuals Memorial

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher