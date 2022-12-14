BUET student Fardin appears to have died by suicide: DB

Harunor Rashid, chief of Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Detective Branch, spoke to bdnews24.com about the latest development on Wednesday afternoon as the Rapid Action Battalion scheduled a media briefing for 7:30pm to reveal “important information” about the case.

“It appears to be a case of suicide, for now. I’ve talked to the [forensic] doctor and saw the post-mortem report. From all of these, it appears to be a case of suicide.”

His remarks came amid the anger and frustration of Fardin’s family and his peers at the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology over the investigators’ failure to make credible headway in the case.

Fardin left home in Demra’s Konapara for a BUET hall of residence on Nov 4, saying he would study with his friends for an exam the following day.

But he did not appear for the exam, prompting his friends to inform the family of the development. The family then filed a general diary with the police in Rampura, where he was seen for the last time.

Fardin’s female friend Amatullah Bushra, a private university student, said he had dropped her there at night.

Police arrested her after Fardin’s family filed a murder case following the recovery of his body from the river three days later.

The forensic doctor, who conducted the autopsy, said Fardin was murdered the night he had gone missing. He was also tortured before being killed, the doctor said.

The Detective Branch was given the charge of investigating the case, while the RAB is conducting a shadow investigation.