BUET student Fardin appears to have died by suicide: DB

Fardin Noor Parash, a BUET student who was found dead in the Shitalakkhya river in Narayanganj last month, might have taken his own life, police believe.
Harunor Rashid, chief of Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Detective Branch, spoke to bdnews24.com about the latest development on Wednesday afternoon as the Rapid Action Battalion scheduled a media briefing for 7:30pm to reveal “important information” about the case.
“It appears to be a case of suicide, for now. I’ve talked to the [forensic] doctor and saw the post-mortem report. From all of these, it appears to be a case of suicide.”
His remarks came amid the anger and frustration of Fardin’s family and his peers at the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology over the investigators’ failure to make credible headway in the case.
Fardin left home in Demra’s Konapara for a BUET hall of residence on Nov 4, saying he would study with his friends for an exam the following day.
But he did not appear for the exam, prompting his friends to inform the family of the development. The family then filed a general diary with the police in Rampura, where he was seen for the last time.
Fardin’s female friend Amatullah Bushra, a private university student, said he had dropped her there at night.
Police arrested her after Fardin’s family filed a murder case following the recovery of his body from the river three days later.
The forensic doctor, who conducted the autopsy, said Fardin was murdered the night he had gone missing. He was also tortured before being killed, the doctor said.
The Detective Branch was given the charge of investigating the case, while the RAB is conducting a shadow investigation.
‘JUMPED FROM A BRIDGE’
Citing CCTV camera footage and mobile phone location data, the investigators had earlier said Fardin might have been killed by drug peddlers at Chanpara in Narayanganj’s Rupganj after he travelled to several other places.
His family and friends dismissed the claim, saying Fardin had no reason to travel to the drug peddling hotspot as he had a test the next day and he was not a smoker, let alone drug abuser.
Speaking at a media briefing later on Wednesday, DB’s Harunor said Fardin travelled to Keraniganj bridge alone from Rampura. He then went to Jatrabari via Johnson Road and Gulistan.
In Jatrabari, Fardin got on a small passenger transport and went towards Sultana Kamal Bridge in Demra sometime after 2am, the DB officer said and added they talked to the driver.
“[Fardin] did not go towards Chanpara from there [Demra].”
“A sound of something falling into the water [from Sultana Kamal Bridge] at 2:34am can be heard on the CCTV footage. A review of mobile phone location data suggests [Fardin] was there at the time.”
Citing the inquest report, Harunor said Fardin’s shirt did not bear signs of an assault.
He also pointed out the sporadic travel destinations of Fardin and suggested he was not in a sound mental state.