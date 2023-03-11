Hasina opens Bangladesh Business Summit 2023

Ministers from seven countries, including the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, China, Bhutan, and the United Arab Emirates, the CEOs of 12 multinational companies and more than 200 foreign investors and business leaders from 17 countries are attending the summit.

Hasina extended her greetings to citizens, expatriates and foreign delegates participating in the event that will continue until Mar 13.

Bangladesh has already achieved the status of a 'developing' country and has become the 'role model' for development in the world, she said.