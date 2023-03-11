Hasina opens Bangladesh Business Summit 2023

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has inaugurated the Bangladesh Business Summit 2023 to highlight the growing opportunities for business and investment in the country.
She opened the three-day summit, marking the golden jubilee of the country's apex business body, the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry, at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in Dhaka on Saturday, state news agency BSS reports.
Ministers from seven countries, including the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, China, Bhutan, and the United Arab Emirates, the CEOs of 12 multinational companies and more than 200 foreign investors and business leaders from 17 countries are attending the summit.
Hasina extended her greetings to citizens, expatriates and foreign delegates participating in the event that will continue until Mar 13.
Bangladesh has already achieved the status of a 'developing' country and has become the 'role model' for development in the world, she said.
The country achieved the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) in time and is heading towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030, she added.
The prime minister hoped that the summit would provide a platform to highlight Bangladesh's progress in the economic and social fronts to the global arena and also successfully identify the pressing needs of the country's economy.
The summit aims to showcase the 'dynamic' investment opportunities and improvements to the local business climate, while also offering insights into the investment priorities of global investors to improve policy-making, according to the BSS.