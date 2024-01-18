Bangladesh solar power surge set to unlock thousands of green jobs

Farzana Akter Isha, 24, works as a production supervisor at SOLshare, a renewable energy technology company that provides home-based solar power solutions to poor, rural families.

When she started her career in 2014 straight after leaving school, Bangladesh's solar sector was facing hiccups with sluggish demand - and Isha saw many of her colleagues switch to other jobs.

But following years of slack progress, renewable energy in Bangladesh has recently seen a strong turnaround on the back of more affordable solar power. That momentum is expected to create 3,000 to 4,000 new green jobs in the next few years.

From rooftop solar projects alone, including industrial and commercial installations, a record 42 megawatts (MW) of new capacity were added in 2023.

In addition, about 10 large-scale grid-connected solar projects mounted on the ground are now operating, with more than 3,000 MW of capacity from both types of project approved or in the final stages of approval.

RENEWABLES SURGE AS PRICES FALL

Experts are predicting a surge in the renewable energy sector in Bangladesh as solar power becomes increasingly cost-effective compared to fossil fuels.

The country has been struggling to pay for its oil and gas imports with shrinking dollar reserves - and rising fuel prices have created pressure on the economy.

In 2023, the government resorted to tripling coal-based generation to tackle the energy crisis, but experts say renewables are a better long-term solution.

Shahriar Ahmed Chowdhury, director of the Centre for Energy Research at United International University (UIU), told the Thomson Reuters Foundation that the upsurge in solar installations is being driven by new investors, both local and foreign, entering the market, while the average project size is increasing.

Ground-mounted projects have higher capacity and will give a larger boost to the share of solar in the electricity mix, he added, while rooftop projects - which are cheaper to install - are set for rapid growth on new factories in the 100 economic zones being built around the country.

According to a 2023 report published by BloombergNEF, the cost of solar power generation from utility-scale projects in Bangladesh now stands at $97-135 per megawatt hour (MWh), making it a credible competitor to coal or gas-based power that cost $110-150/MWh and $88-116/MWh respectively.