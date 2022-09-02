'Anti-liberation forces at play': Bangladesh police chief Benazir Ahmed speaks out on US sanctions

Inspector General of Police Benazir Ahmed has for the first time addressed the sanctions that were imposed on him by the United States for alleged human rights abuses during his time as chief of the Rapid Action Battalion.

Raising questions about the sanctions at an event in New York on Thursday, Benazir said, "They [the US] alleged that 600 people have gone missing under the RAB's watch since 2009. But I joined the force in 2015. So why am I included in the list?”

"I don't want to blame the US administration or Americans because this was done by those who did not support Bangabandhu [Sheikh Mujibur Rahman] in the 1970 elections and opposed the Liberation War of 1971.

The 'anti-liberation clique' had been pushing for several years to have the RAB and its representative sanctioned by the US, according to Benazir.

"That quarter hired four lobbying firms at a cost of $25 million annually. Those firms have been trying for three consecutive years to get the so-called sanctions imposed.”