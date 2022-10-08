CEC asks district administrators to act in a non-partisan manner during election

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal directed district administrators and law enforcement to maintain impartiality while performing their duties during the 12th parliamentary election.

The Election Commission has already unveiled a roadmap for the next election on Saturday, and the CEC met deputy commissioners and superintendents of police to discuss matters on the ground.

Awal stressed the need for officials to conduct themselves in a non-partisan manner so that no hint of bias can be inferred by the public.