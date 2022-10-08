CEC asks district administrators to act in a non-partisan manner during election

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal directed district administrators and law enforcement to maintain impartiality while performing their duties during the 12th parliamentary election.
The Election Commission has already unveiled a roadmap for the next election on Saturday, and the CEC met deputy commissioners and superintendents of police to discuss matters on the ground.
Awal stressed the need for officials to conduct themselves in a non-partisan manner so that no hint of bias can be inferred by the public.
The Election Commission will keep a close eye on the work of top officials at the district level, he said.
Deputy commissioners perform the duties of returning officers in parliamentary elections. And, the responsibility of maintaining law and order lies with the superintendents of police.
Speaking to reporters after the three-hour meeting, Awal reiterated the EC's goal of holding "free, fair and participatory elections".
"I have instructed them to work neutrally. They cannot conduct themselves in such a way that people take the view that they are biased towards a particular party.”
The CEC warned officials that the EC will take a strict approach to fairness in the elections. The work of field-level officers will also be monitored and no laxity will be tolerated, he warned.
Awal emphasised the need for political parties to resolve their differences in order to ensure participatory elections and instil confidence in the EC.
"Although the election is a polarising issue for political parties, we hope that all parties will be able to resolve any doubt through goodwill and wisdom. There will be a consensus and compromise. All the doubts and differences will pass.”