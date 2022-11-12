Police probe into Fardin murder expands to Chanpara, a drug hotspot in Narayanganj  

Police have widened their investigation into the murder of BUET student Fardin Noor Parash to Chanpara, a neighbourhood in Narayanganj’s Rupganj notorious for some of its residents peddling drugs.
On Thursday, a man accused in 23 cases, including on drug-related charges, was killed in a ‘gunfight’ with the Rapid Action Battalion in the area. The RAB said the suspect, Shahin Mia, was shot by drug traders during the ‘shootout’.
Chanpara Rehabilitation Centre, a slum where the so-called gunfight took place, is surrounded by the Balu and the Shitalakkhya rivers on three sides. It is linked to Demra, where Fardin lived with his family, by a bridge over the Balu.
His body was found at Godnail in Narayanganj on Nov 7, three days after he went missing. River police officials said the body must have floated from somewhere else.
Mobile phone location data revealed Fardin was at Chanpara on Nov 4, the night he went missing. His exact location was traced to the neighbourhood at 2:35am on Nov 5.
“We’ve received some information related to drugs in Fardin murder case. We suspect he was beaten to death by drug traders. Our team is following the lead,” said Rajib Al Masud, a deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Detective Branch.
An officer at Narayanganj district police said the name of Raihan, a drug peddler identified with his first name, was found involved in Fardin murder. Police were searching for Raihan and some others.
After the deaths of Fardin and Shahin, the area became tense. Locals said 30-year old Raihan lives in a house near the bank of the Shitalakkhya.
They said they saw many people visiting the house to buy drugs.
The locals heard something happened there on Nov 4 night, but no one could specify what. Some said they did not inquire about the issue as such things often happen in the area.
Raihan also has some powers as a follower of a member of the local union council, they said.
After several media linked Fardin’s murder to troubles related to drugs, his family and friends have claimed he was a non-smoker, let alone be a drug abuser.
His father Kazi Nuruddin said the media reports that claimed Fardin had travelled to Chanpara to take drugs a day before his exam were “unbelievable”.
He pointed out that Fardin’s mobile phone and purse were found on the body. “If he had any problems with drug dealers over money, they could have taken these.”
Nuruddin also said Fardin would have got drugs in Dhaka if he wanted to, so he needed not visit Chanpara.
The father accused Amatullah Bushra, a female friend of Fardin, of “instigating the murder”. Police have arrested and remanded her.
Police had earlier said mobile phone location data suggested Fardin headed to Sadarghat after leaving Bushra in Rampura hours before he went missing.