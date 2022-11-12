Police probe into Fardin murder expands to Chanpara, a drug hotspot in Narayanganj  

Police have widened their investigation into the murder of BUET student Fardin Noor Parash to Chanpara, a neighbourhood in Narayanganj’s Rupganj notorious for some of its residents peddling drugs.

On Thursday, a man accused in 23 cases, including on drug-related charges, was killed in a ‘gunfight’ with the Rapid Action Battalion in the area. The RAB said the suspect, Shahin Mia, was shot by drug traders during the ‘shootout’.

Chanpara Rehabilitation Centre, a slum where the so-called gunfight took place, is surrounded by the Balu and the Shitalakkhya rivers on three sides. It is linked to Demra, where Fardin lived with his family, by a bridge over the Balu.