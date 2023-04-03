What was said in Shams’s bail hearing

The defence of reporter Shamsuddin Shams has questioned why he was arrested and charged in a case even though his newspaper, the Prothom Alo, issued a correction to the report in question.

A Dhaka court granted on Monday Shams bail in a digital security case until police submit their investigation report.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Asaduzzaman Noor set the bond for Shams at Tk 20,000.

Lawyers Prashanta Karmaker, Aminul Gani, Ashraful Alam acted for Shams in court during the bail hearing while CMM's Public Prosecutor Abdullah Abu represented the state.

Prashanta said the Prothom Alo report was compiled using words from 12-13 flower sellers at the National Memorial and a day labourer.

“The allegations raised in the case are by no means true. The case was lodged with an aim to harass the accused. The matter could have been taken to the Press Council,” he said.

Referring to Article 27 of the Constitution, Prashanta questioned how Shams’s report was “anti-independence.”

Earlier on Mar 30, a Dhaka court sent Shams to jail after turning down his bail petition.

Shams was detained from his home in Savar early on Mar 29 by men identifying themselves as CID personnel. He faces two digital security cases – one filed by a Jubo League leader and the other by a lawyer.

The case filed by lawyer Moshiur Malek accuses the reporter of publishing and disseminating information that was “false, misleading, and defamatory to the nation”.