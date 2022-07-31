Bangladesh reports 365 new COVID cases, 3 deaths in a day

Bangladesh has recorded 349 cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,005,257.

The death toll from the disease climbed by three in 24 hours to 29,291, according to the latest government data released on Sunday.

As many as 5,720 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 6.38 percent.

Among the eight divisions, Dhaka logged the highest number of cases, with 226 infections.