New militant outfit struck 'monthly payment' deal with CHT separatist group, says RAB

Members of Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya, a recently discovered Islamist group, were being trained by the armed wing of the separatist Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) in the Chattogram Hill Tracts as part of an agreement between the two outfits, according to the Rapid Action Battalion.

The insurgents provided combat training to the militants, who paid a monthly fee of Tk 300,000 and covered the KNF's food expenses in return, the counter-terrorism force said on Friday.

The RAB arrested seven alleged members of the new militant group and three suspected separatists during an operation in the Chattogram Hill Tracts on Thursday. It also recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition.