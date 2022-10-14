Militant-seperatist link ‘threatening national, regional security’, observers say

Militants sheltering in the Chattogram Hill Tracts is nothing new, but their recently unearthed link to separatists has become a matter of concern, which observers think can spell bigger danger.

They think the government must act cautiously now because the militant-separatist link will put national and regional security at risk.

In an investigation into a group of youths going “missing”, the Rapid Action Battalion or RAB recently revealed the formation of new Islamist outfit Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya by former members of banned militant groups.

The RAB said some separatist groups in the hill tracts were harbouring the new militant outfit whose members were taking combat and bomb-making training in the hills.

One of the militant groups whose former members formed the new outfit is Harkat-ul Jihad al-Islami or HuJI, according to the RAB.

Media had reported HuJI presence in the hill tracts a long time ago. One of the primary goals of HuJI in Bangladesh was to fight for the Rohingya Muslim people of Myanmar. In the 1990s, HuJI cooperated with two separatist groups of the Rohingya - Rohingya Solidarity Organisation or RSO and the Arakan Rohingya National Organisation or ARNO.

According to entries in the South Asia Terrorism Portal, a joint operation by police, the then Bangladesh Rifles or BDR and Bangladesh Army recovered a massive amount of weapons from Bandarban’s Naikkhyangchhari in 2003.