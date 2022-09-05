What’s on the table for Hasina’s high-profile state visit to India? Water-sharing and energy are key

Bangladesh and India are likely to discuss a range of issues to boost cooperation in areas of energy, defence and border security, trade and investment, rail communications, human and narcotics trafficking, and water-sharing during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's four-day trip to India, scheduled to kick off from Monday.

Both sides are expected to sign several agreements, including one on interim sharing of the Kushiyara river water following talks between Hasina and her Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, on Tuesday.

Dhaka and New Delhi had finalised the text of the memorandum of understanding, or MoU, on interim sharing of the water of the Kushiyara river in August at the 38th ministerial-level meeting of the Joint Rivers Commission.

Both the countries share 54 rivers, of which seven were identified earlier for developing a framework of water-sharing agreements on priority.