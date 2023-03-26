Hamid, Hasina pay tribute to martyred freedom fighters on Independence Day

President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have paid tribute to the martyrs of the Liberation War on the 52nd anniversary of Bangladesh’s emergence as a sovereign nation.

The heads of state and government laid wreaths in memory of the fallen heroes at 5:57 am on Sunday at the National Memorial in Savar.

Hamid was the first to pay his respects, followed by the prime minister.

Bugles rang out a mournful tune as they observed a minute of silence in reverence to the martyrs while a contingent of the Armed Forces presented the state salute.