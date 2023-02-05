Hasina asks why gas and power should be subsidised, urges people to pay

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has questioned the need for the significantly subsidised cost of gas and electricity in Bangladesh and urged people to pay their share of the actual cost.



“The gas and electricity supply can be given, if all agree to pay the purchasing costs,” she said on Sunday, according to the state-run Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha. “How much subsidy can be given to it? And why should we give subsidies to it?”



The premier said it takes Tk 12 to produce a kilowatt of electricity, but the current price at retail is only Tk 6. Despite this large subsidy, the government is being criticised for hiking power costs, she said.