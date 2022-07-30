    বাংলা

    11 dead in Khoiyachhora: Police file case of negligence against railway gateman

    Police have filed a case of negligence against the man after 11 people died in a collision between a microbus and a train at a rail crossing in Chattogram

    Chattogram Bureau
    Published : 30 July 2022, 07:40 AM
    Updated : 30 July 2022, 07:40 AM

    Police have started a case against the gateman on duty at the rail crossing over the deaths of 11 people in a collision between a microbus and a Mahanagar Prabhati train in Chattogram's Mirsharai.

    Chattogram Railway Police's Assistant Sub Inspector Jahir filed the case against gateman Saddam Hussain, the sole suspect, on Saturday. The gateman is now in police custody.

    The case was filed under Section 304 of the Penal Code on charges of deaths due to negligence, Chattogram Railway Police chief Nazim Uddin said.

    Sitakunda Police Outpost in-charge sub-inspector Khorshed Alam has been tasked to investigate the case.

    As many as 11 people died and six others were injured after the microbus was ploughed through by the Mahanagar Prabhati train at the Khoiyachhora waterfall rail crossing around 1:30 pm on Friday.

    The victims were returning to Chattogram’s Hathazari from a picnic at the waterfall in Mirsharai. They were teachers and students of the R&G Coaching Centre in Hathazari's Aman Bazar area.

    Police detained Saddam Hussain, the gateman on duty at the rail crossing, for questioning after the incident. The railway authorities said the gateman was appointed temporarily.

