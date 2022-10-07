Another teen 'abducted' in Teknaf, farmer shot while escaping captors

A group of armed Rohingya have allegedly kidnapped a teenage boy for ransom in Cox's Bazar's Teknaf, while gunning down a farmer as he tried to escape the captors, according to locals.

The incident occurred around 10 am on Friday in the hilly Borodail area, said Nurul Islam, member of the upazila council ward.

The abducted teen, 16-year-old Abdur Rahman, and farmer Mohammad Sharif are both natives of Borodail.