Another teen 'abducted' in Teknaf, farmer shot while escaping captors

A group of armed Rohingya have allegedly kidnapped a teenage boy for ransom in Cox's Bazar's Teknaf, while gunning down a farmer as he tried to escape the captors, according to locals.
The incident occurred around 10 am on Friday in the hilly Borodail area, said Nurul Islam, member of the upazila council ward.
The abducted teen, 16-year-old Abdur Rahman, and farmer Mohammad Sharif are both natives of Borodail.
They went to work in a betel leaf farm in the morning when a group of armed Rohingya assailants emerged from the forest and swooped down on them, the UP member said.
“The goons took Rahman as a hostage and shot Sharif when he tried to escape. They later took Rahman with them.”
Locals found a wounded Sharif and took him to the Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital. He is currently in critical condition, the doctors said.
Informed of the matter, police personnel rushed to the scene of the crime, said Inspector Nur Mohammed of Teknaf Baharchhora Police Investigation Centre.
Earlier on Sept 29, armed Rohingya assailants allegedly attempted to abduct five Bangladeshis, but three of them escaped despite being shot. They released the other hostages after the ransom was paid.