Government says northeast floods cost Bangladesh economy Tk 868 billion

The devastating floods in Bangladesh’s northeast have inflicted damage worth around Tk 868 billion on the economy, the worst in two decades, according to government estimates.

The floods tore through communities in 18 districts in mid-June, killing at least 12 people and injuring 2,880 others, State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Enamur Rahman said on Monday.

He said around 50 others died of lightning, snake bites or in boat accidents in the region during the floods.

Approximately 7.28 million people were stranded away from home in makeshift shelters due to the deluge that caused permanent damage to about 2.84 million people, according to him.