Dhaka says Moscow protest won’t affect ‘friendly’ Bangladesh-Russia relations

Bangladesh’s most expensive mega project, the Rooppur nuclear power plant, is being built with the support of Russia. A significant portion of the equipment and materials for that project is imported from Russia.



Recently, a shipment from Russia carrying materials for the project was barred from entering Bangladesh’s maritime boundary amid diplomatic pressure from the US.



The Bangladesh government later imposed restrictions barring the entry of 69 Russian ships into its maritime waters in line with US and European Union sanctions.