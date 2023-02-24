Dhaka says Moscow protest won’t affect ‘friendly’ Bangladesh-Russia relations

Moscow’s protest against Dhaka's decision to block the entry of Russian ships sanctioned by the West over the Ukraine war is an “isolated incident” and unlikely to strain bilateral ties, the foreign ministry has said.
“Our ambassador was called on Feb 21, six weeks after the ship-related problem had occurred. So we think this isolated incident won’t have an adverse impact on the friendly relations between the two countries,” ministry spokesperson Seheli Sabrin said in the regular press briefing on Thursday.
She mentioned Russia’s support for Bangladesh during the Liberation War and said the two countries continued cooperation during the coronavirus pandemic and the ongoing economic crisis over the Russia-Ukraine war. “We have such a good understanding with Russia that we don’t think the ship issue will affect our ties.”
Bangladesh’s most expensive mega project, the Rooppur nuclear power plant, is being built with the support of Russia. A significant portion of the equipment and materials for that project is imported from Russia.
Recently, a shipment from Russia carrying materials for the project was barred from entering Bangladesh’s maritime boundary amid diplomatic pressure from the US.
The Bangladesh government later imposed restrictions barring the entry of 69 Russian ships into its maritime waters in line with US and European Union sanctions.
Moscow said the US is forcing neutral countries to join anti-Russian sanctions, citing Bangladesh denying berth to ship with cargo for the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant as an example of ‘forced solidarity’.
Russia on Tuesday summoned Bangladesh Ambassador Kamrul Ahsan to lodge a formal protest over the ban on the sanctioned ships from Bangladesh waters.
In the meeting with the ambassador, Russia reminded Bangladesh of historically friendly ties between the two countries, Seheli said. She said Russia also asked Kamrul to convey Russia’s concern over the ship issue.
Kamrul explained Bangladesh’s position on the matter, said Seheli.
Asked why Bangladesh accepted the Western sanctions on Russian ships, she pointed out the US is one of the biggest markets of Bangladesh’s main product readymade garments.
She also said the ship carrying goods for the nuclear power plant could not dock in other countries. “They have also taken steps following the sanctions.”
State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam on Wednesday said they were waiting for a report from Kamrul and they would analyse the details first before formally reacting to Moscow’s protest.
Seheli said the ministry received the report but was still working on it.