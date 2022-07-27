Three arrested over murder of SUST student Bulbul

Police have arrested three suspects in the murder of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology student Bulbul Ahmed.
The arrests were made on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, according to Nazmul Huda Khan, chief of Jalalabad Police Station.
The arrestees were identified as Kamrul Islam, 21, Abul Hossain, 19, and Mohammad Hasan, 19. The three live in the Tilagaon area near the university.
“The knife used to kill Bulbul and his mobile phone were recovered from Kamrul’s house in Tilagaon after he was arrested and confessed,” said Azbahar Ali Sheikh, deputy commissioner of Sylhet Metropolitan Police.
“Kamrul brought them out himself.”
“The arrestees are being questioned,” said OC Nazmul. “We may learn more details about the case.”
Police had previously detained three others in connection with the murder.
Bulbul Ahmed, a third-year student at the SUST Department of Public Administration, was stabbed to death on the campus on Monday evening. A first-year student had been with him at the time of the attack.
According to this student, three masked men came and stabbed Bulbul. Doctors declared him dead after he was taken to the hospital.
Police questioned the student on Tuesday and took her to the scene of the attack to investigate.
SUST students had held a protest to demand the arrest of the killers within 24 hours. The university administration then formed a panel to investigate the murder.
A case was filed over the murder at Jalalabad Police Station, with university Registrar Mohd Ishfaqul Hussain as the plaintiff.
The case documents mentioned that Bulbul died because a knife wound on the left side of his chest led to severe bleeding.