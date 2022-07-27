Three arrested over murder of SUST student Bulbul

Police have arrested three suspects in the murder of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology student Bulbul Ahmed.

The arrests were made on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, according to Nazmul Huda Khan, chief of Jalalabad Police Station.

The arrestees were identified as Kamrul Islam, 21, Abul Hossain, 19, and Mohammad Hasan, 19. The three live in the Tilagaon area near the university.