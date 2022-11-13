Poor access to sanitation system plagues slum residents, homeless people in Dhaka

Hasna Begum is a rough sleeper. Usually, she finds some space on some pavement or on a footbridge to spend the night.

During the day, she either resorts to vagrancy or collects papers and plastics dumped by fly-tippers so that she can sell them for petty cash.

So, where does she go when she needs to use the bathroom?

Hasna was visibly uncomfortable when she was talking about her lavatory routine.

“I hardly drink anything during daytime so that I don’t need to use the toilet. When night falls, I usually use a roadside sewerage drain to relieve myself.”

According to a 2011 study conducted by BRAC, at least 9.3 percent of Dhaka’s rough sleepers are in a similar situation to Hasna and do not have access to any sanitation and lavatory facilities.

Of the 2,264 people surveyed for the study, 62 percent depend on public toilet facilities while two percent use roadside dumpsters and sewage drains.

Hasna is one among these two percent.

Slum residents are another demographic who have a place to sleep at night, but with extremely inadequate sanitation and lavatory facilities.

Among this group is rickshawpuller Anwar Hossain. He lives in a small room in Dhaka’s Korail slum, along with three other members of his family.

The house Anwar lives in has nine similar rooms and a total of 22 people from seven families reside there.

The entire house has only a single lavatory.

“My family members and I stand in long queues to use the toilet every morning," he said. "It’s so difficult, you know. But I have no other choice but to adapt.”

World Bank data estimates that at least 47 percent of Dhaka residents live in slums,

According to another World Bank-funded study, published in the Water International journal in 2020, at least 90 percent of the families living in slums in Dhaka use shared lavatory facilities, and each toilet is shared by at least 16 families.

The slum dwellers interviewed for this article pointed out three main reasons for the lack of facilities:

*Lack of space in the slums

*No monitoring of slums built on state-owned land

*Lack of interest in providing adequate lavatory facilities by the owners of slums on privately-owned lands.

Md Abdul Hamid Fakir, president of Nagar Daridra Basteebashir Unnayan Shangstha, or NDBUS, blamed both the city corporations for the lack of sanitation facilities in the slum.

“NGOs [non-governmental organisations] take initiatives to ensure proper sanitation facilities in slums [in Dhaka], but those initiatives aren’t enough. The city corporations should lend a hand in this effort,” he said.

Bangladesh needs to facilitate at least 90 percent of its population with proper sanitation amenities by 2030 to reach the Sustainable Development Goal or SDG.

Dibalok Singha, executive director of Dushtha Shasthya Kendra, does not believe Bangladesh will be able to achieve the SDG target if sanitation facilities for rough sleepers and slum dwellers do not improve drastically.

“The government needs to invest heavily if it’s looking forward to reaching the goal [SDG],” he said.