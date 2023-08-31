Microcredit lender killed in Lakshmipur, police recover body after 7 days

The director of a multipurpose association was killed in Lakshmipur after he went to claim microcredit instalment payments he was owed. Police recovered his body seven days after he went missing following information from a detained suspect.
The body was recovered around 9 am on Thursday from a house beside the Kalu Haji Road in South Majupur village in Lakshmipur, said Additional Police Superintendent Hasan Mostafa.
Microcredit lender Md Yunus, the victim, was a native of Chandpur. He lived in Samserabad village in Ward No. 7 of Lakshmipur Municipality.
Police arrested Md Jabed Hossain, 32, over the murder of Yunus. Jabed, a construction worker and owner of a tea stall, also lived in Kalu Haji Road.
On Aug 24, Yunus left home with his motorcycle around 4:30 pm and never came back, according to his wife Sultana Zaman. The next day, Sultana filed a missing diary with the Sadar Police Station.
“Following the report that Yunus Ali was missing, we started to look for him. Using information technology we discovered that the victim met Jabed on the day of the incident. He went missing afterwards,” said Additional Police Superintendent Mostafa.
When interrogated, Jabed confessed that he killed Yunus and buried the body, the police officer said.
Yunus ran a multipurpose association called ‘Grameen Bangla’ and provided microcredit loans, said the police officer.
Jabed took a Tk 20,000 loan on the condition of repaying it in daily instalments of Tk 250. But he stopped paying the instalments after the first few days. On the day of the incident, Yunus visited Jabed’s tea stall near his home to claim the money, he said.
“They had an altercation and at one point, Jabed hit Yunus on the head with a stick, killing him. Later, he buried Yunus’s body behind his tea stall.”
Jabed then threw Yunus’s motorcycle and mobile phone into a nearby pond.
Police sent Yunus’s body to the morgue for autopsy, said Hasan Mostafa. They are preparing to file a murder case over the incident. Police have also recovered Yunus’s motorbike from the pond.