Microcredit lender killed in Lakshmipur, police recover body after 7 days

The director of a multipurpose association was killed in Lakshmipur after he went to claim microcredit instalment payments he was owed. Police recovered his body seven days after he went missing following information from a detained suspect.

The body was recovered around 9 am on Thursday from a house beside the Kalu Haji Road in South Majupur village in Lakshmipur, said Additional Police Superintendent Hasan Mostafa.

Microcredit lender Md Yunus, the victim, was a native of Chandpur. He lived in Samserabad village in Ward No. 7 of Lakshmipur Municipality.

Police arrested Md Jabed Hossain, 32, over the murder of Yunus. Jabed, a construction worker and owner of a tea stall, also lived in Kalu Haji Road.