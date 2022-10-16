PM Hasina, Brunei Sultan Bolkiah meet in Dhaka

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is holding a meeting with Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, who is in Dhaka on a three-day visit.
Hasina greeted Bolkiah with a bouquet at the Prime Minister's Office in Dhaka on Sunday.
The two leaders began talks immediately after the reception, according to MM Imrul Kayes, assistant press secretary to the prime minister.
Delegations from the two countries later took part in a bilateral meeting, with several memoranda of understanding and agreements on the agenda.
Bolkiah landed in Dhaka on Saturday on his first state visit to the country. He was given a red carpet welcome at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, with President Abdul Hamid receiving him.
From the airport, the sultan went to the National Memorial in Savar and paid his respects to the martyrs of Bangladesh's Liberation War.
He paid tribute to the Father of the Nation at the Bangabandhu Museum at Dhanmondi 32. Later, he attended a dinner hosted by President Hamid at Bangabhaban.