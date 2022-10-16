PM Hasina, Brunei Sultan Bolkiah meet in Dhaka

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is holding a meeting with Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, who is in Dhaka on a three-day visit.

Hasina greeted Bolkiah with a bouquet at the Prime Minister's Office in Dhaka on Sunday.

The two leaders began talks immediately after the reception, according to MM Imrul Kayes, assistant press secretary to the prime minister.

Delegations from the two countries later took part in a bilateral meeting, with several memoranda of understanding and agreements on the agenda.