    Father, son shot dead in Cox’s Bazar’s Ramu

    Initially, it is believed the killings were over a local feud, police say

    Cox’s Bazar Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 22 April 2024, 11:17 AM
    Updated : 22 April 2024, 11:17 AM

    A father and his son have been hacked and shot dead in an attack in Cox’s Bazar’s Ramu Upazila, police say.

    The incident occurred in front of Nazrul Islam’s tea store in the Moulvirghona area of Garjania Union around 1am on Monday, said Abu Taher Dewan, chief of Ramu Police Station.

    The dead have been identified as Jafar Alam, 55, and his son Md Selim, 35.

    Selim and his friends were chatting at the tea shop when 15-20 masked criminals ambushed him, OC Abu Taher said, citing locals.

    “They hacked at him with sharp weapons and Selim screamed and ran away. Hearing his son’s screams, Jafar Alam turned his flashlight towards him. The attackers then saw the two, shot them, and fled.”

    “Once the attackers fled, the locals rescued the bloodied father and son and took them to the Naikhongchhari Upazila Health Complex, where the doctor declared both of them dead.”

    The bodies had been sent to the Cox’s Bazar District Sadar Hospital’s morgue for an autopsy, he said.

    “Who attacked them has yet to be confirmed, but our initial information suggests the incident took place due to an existing local feud,” Abu Taher said.

    Police are working to uncover the motive, identify the perpetrators, and arrest those involved, the police official said.

    Jahangir Alam, the younger son of the deceased Jafar, said, “I do not know if the attackers had any prior enmity with them.”

