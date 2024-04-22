Father, son shot dead in Cox’s Bazar’s Ramu

A father and his son have been hacked and shot dead in an attack in Cox’s Bazar’s Ramu Upazila, police say.

The incident occurred in front of Nazrul Islam’s tea store in the Moulvirghona area of Garjania Union around 1am on Monday, said Abu Taher Dewan, chief of Ramu Police Station.

The dead have been identified as Jafar Alam, 55, and his son Md Selim, 35.

Selim and his friends were chatting at the tea shop when 15-20 masked criminals ambushed him, OC Abu Taher said, citing locals.

“They hacked at him with sharp weapons and Selim screamed and ran away. Hearing his son’s screams, Jafar Alam turned his flashlight towards him. The attackers then saw the two, shot them, and fled.”