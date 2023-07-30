    বাংলা

    Voting underway in Chattogram-10 bypoll

    Experts believe ensuring a healthy voter turnout is the biggest challenge as the bypoll is taking place only five months before the general election

    Chattogram Bureau
    Published : 30 July 2023
    Updated : 30 July 2023, 03:57 AM

    Voters have started to cast their ballots to choose the public representative for the Chattogram-10 parliamentary constituency that was declared vacant following the death of its previous incumbent, Afsarul Amin.

    Voting began at 8 am on Sunday at 156 poll centres using electronic voting machines, and will continue until 4 pm without a break, according to election officials.

    The Election Commission is monitoring the vote via CCTV cameras from its Dhaka headquarters.

    Experts believe the biggest challenge facing the authorities is to ensure a healthy voter turnout with the general election only five months away.

    “Usually, voters are least interested in any bypoll. Even then, we took necessary steps to motivate them to show up,” said Md Hasanuzzaman, regional election officer in Chattogram.

    A total of six candidates are contesting the bypoll. Former Jubo League convenor Mohiuddin Bacchu is the ruling Awami League's nominee.

    Md Shamsul Alam of the Jatiya Party, Deepak Kumar Palit of the Trinamool BNP, Rashid Mia of Bangladesh Sangskritik Mukti Jote, and independent candidates Manzurul Islam Bhuiyan and Arman Ali are the other contestants.

    The Chattogram-10 constituency includes ward Nos. 8, 11, 12, 13, 14, 24, 25 and 26 of the Chattogram City Corporation. It houses a total of 488,634 voters, including 248,938 male, 239, 677 female and 23 transgender voters.

    As many as 156 poll centres with 1,251 booths will be in use.

    “The Election Commission will closely monitor each centre through CCTV cameras. The office of the returning officer will do the same,” said Election Officer Md Hasanuzzaman.

    In addition to the police, RAB and BGB personnel have also been deployed to ensure law and order during the bypoll. At least eight executive magistrates and two judicial magistrates are on the ground. Also, 24 election observers of the EC are monitoring the situation.

