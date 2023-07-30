Voting underway in Chattogram-10 bypoll

Voters have started to cast their ballots to choose the public representative for the Chattogram-10 parliamentary constituency that was declared vacant following the death of its previous incumbent, Afsarul Amin.

Voting began at 8 am on Sunday at 156 poll centres using electronic voting machines, and will continue until 4 pm without a break, according to election officials.

The Election Commission is monitoring the vote via CCTV cameras from its Dhaka headquarters.