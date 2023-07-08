    বাংলা

    Five killed in Sylhet bus-Easy bike collision

    The bus, bound for Jaflong from Sylhet, hit the Easy bike in the Darbast area on Sylhet-Tamabil road

    Sylhet Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 7 July 2023, 07:47 PM
    Updated : 7 July 2023, 07:47 PM

    A head-on collision between a bus and a small passenger vehicle called Easy bike has left at least five people dead and 15 others injured in Sylhet’s Jaintapur.

    The bus, bound for Jaflong from Sylhet, hit the Easy bike in the Darbast area on Sylhet-Tamabil road on Friday night, said Abul Kashem, chief of Tamabil Highway Police.

    The dead have been identified as Musod Ali, 50, Nur Uddin 55, Abdul Latif, 50, Md Kamal, 25, and Matin alias Kasai, 45.

    Kashem said police and the Fire Service and Civil Defence conducted a rescue operation after the accident around 10 pm.

    The injured were sent to hospital, he said.

