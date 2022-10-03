    বাংলা

    PM Hasina is on her way back home after 18-day trip to UK, US

    She is expected to reach Dhaka on Tuesday night after attending funeral services for Queen Elizabeth and the UN General Assembly

    New York Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 3 Oct 2022, 06:32 AM
    Updated : 3 Oct 2022, 06:32 AM

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is on her way back home at the end of her 18-day official visit to the United Kingdom and the United States.

    She joined the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London and the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly during the visit.

    A VVIP flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying Hasina and her entourage took off from Washington at 6 pm Bangladesh time on Sunday.

    State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam, Bangladesh Envoy to the US Muhammad Imran and Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the UN Muhammad Abdul Muhith bid farewell to the prime minister at the airport. Awami League leaders and activists in the US crowded roads around the airport at that time.

    Hasina is expected to reach Dhaka on Tuesday night after having a short travel break in London.

    Hasina left Dhaka for London to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and the nation's figurehead for seven decades, on Sept 15.

    She flew to New York on Sept 19 after attending the funeral and accession ceremony for King Charles III in London.

    The prime minister attended the 77th session of the UNGA and several high-level meetings until Sept 25. She addressed the UNGA in Bangla on Sept 23, urging world leaders to stop the arms race, war, conflict and sanctions.

    Hasina was in Washington, DC from Sept 25 to Oct 2.

    RELATED STORIES
    Two dead, one injured as motorcycle hits pedestrian in Gazipur
    Two dead, one injured in Gazipur motorcycle crash
    The dead were identified as 18-year-old college student Saikat Ahmed Sourav and 45-year-old Md Shamsuzzaman Shanu
    Bangladesh Meteorological Department forecasts cyclone for October
    Cyclone in forecast for October
    Bangladesh Meteorological Department says more rains than usual are likely this month
    Home minister says RAB is always being reformed, modernised
    RAB is always being reformed: minister
    Reports of so-called crossfire killings or shootouts with alleged criminals have cast a shadow on the special police unit since its inception in 2004
    Fast food worker headed a robbery gang that preyed on migrants at Dhaka airport: RAB
    Fast food worker led airport-based robbery gang: RAB
    The gang targeted unsuspecting overseas returnees who did not have relatives to pick them up from the airport

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher