PM Hasina is on her way back home after 18-day trip to UK, US

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is on her way back home at the end of her 18-day official visit to the United Kingdom and the United States.
She joined the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London and the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly during the visit.
A VVIP flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying Hasina and her entourage took off from Washington at 6 pm Bangladesh time on Sunday.
State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam, Bangladesh Envoy to the US Muhammad Imran and Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the UN Muhammad Abdul Muhith bid farewell to the prime minister at the airport. Awami League leaders and activists in the US crowded roads around the airport at that time.
Hasina is expected to reach Dhaka on Tuesday night after having a short travel break in London.
Hasina left Dhaka for London to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and the nation's figurehead for seven decades, on Sept 15.
She flew to New York on Sept 19 after attending the funeral and accession ceremony for King Charles III in London.
The prime minister attended the 77th session of the UNGA and several high-level meetings until Sept 25. She addressed the UNGA in Bangla on Sept 23, urging world leaders to stop the arms race, war, conflict and sanctions.
Hasina was in Washington, DC from Sept 25 to Oct 2.