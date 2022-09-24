Lightning strike leaves two farmers dead in Habiganj

Another man was injured in the incident and is undergoing treatment at Dinajpur’s M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital
Two farmers have been killed after being struck by lightning while working in a wetland in Habiganj’s Baniachong.
The incident took place at the marsh near the upazila's Majlishpur village at 9:30 am on Saturday, according to Baniachong Upazila Nirbahi Officer Padmasan Singha.
The victims have been identified as Nur Uddin, 45, and Abdul Karim, 55, both natives of Majlishpur village.
Locals said Nur and Abdul died on the spot after lightning struck them. Their families recovered the bodies from the marsh after being informed of the incident.
UNO Padmasan said Tk 20,000 in financial aid will be provided to the families of the dead.