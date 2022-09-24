    বাংলা

    Lightning strike leaves two farmers dead in Habiganj

    The families of the victims will receive Tk 20,000 in financial aid

    Habiganj Correspondent
    Published : 24 Sept 2022, 07:22 AM
    Updated : 24 Sept 2022, 07:22 AM

    Two farmers have been killed after being struck by lightning while working in a wetland in Habiganj’s Baniachong.

    The incident took place at the marsh near the upazila's Majlishpur village at 9:30 am on Saturday, according to Baniachong Upazila Nirbahi Officer Padmasan Singha.

    The victims have been identified as Nur Uddin, 45, and Abdul Karim, 55, both natives of Majlishpur village.

    Locals said Nur and Abdul died on the spot after lightning struck them. Their families recovered the bodies from the marsh after being informed of the incident.

    UNO Padmasan said Tk 20,000 in financial aid will be provided to the families of the dead.

    RELATED STORIES
    Truck crushes two pedestrians to death in Dinajpur
    Truck crushes two to death in Dinajpur
    Another man was injured in the incident and is undergoing treatment at Dinajpur’s M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital
    Stop war, sanctions, Hasina tells UN General Assembly as Russia-Ukraine conflict rages
    Stop war, sanctions: Hasina at UNGA
    She urges world leaders to ensure food security and build peace in her speech
    Bangladesh Army announces Tk 10m cash reward for SAFF women champions
    Army's Tk 10m cash reward for SAFF champions
    The largest component of the country’s armed forces will give the money to the footballers at a reception on Sept 27
    Sports teacher shaves her hair off after kabaddi team ‘beaten up for wearing French braids’
    Sports teacher shaves her hair after kabaddi team ‘beaten up’
    She alleges the headmistress beat up the students for wearing a hairstyle that went against the institution’s code

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher