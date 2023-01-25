Jammers, patchy networks interrupt mobile calls, says Mustafa Jabbar

Telecoms Minister Mustafa Jabbar says there aren't enough towers for mobile phones to meet demand and a preponderance of jammers is interrupting service and leading to dropped calls even when phones are able to find their provider’s network.

“There are some causes for dropped calls,” the minister said.

“First, we don’t have the proper number of towers and these towers don’t have fibre connections. In order to launch the 5G service, we must have fibre connections,” Jabbar said.

“Another issue is jammers. As many areas have jammers installed, calls are dropped even when phones are connected to a network. We have conducted drives in many places. We are always focused on improving the quality of service.”

Asked to comment further on the jammer situation, Jabbar said: “They are not placed with our permission. They are smuggled in and enter the country illegally. We have a long history of finding and seizing these jammers. We recover them from all over the country.”

The minister spoke to the media following a meeting with district administrators at the deputy commissioners’ conference in Dhaka on Wednesday.