MV Abdullah anchors in Kutubdia, freed sailors to meet families Tuesday

A team of 23 sailors start for Kutubdia to replace the freed seafarers so that they can meet their families

MV Abdullah, the Bangladeshi-flagged ship freed from Somali pirates, has anchored at Kutubdia channel in the Bay of Bengal.

After docking around 6pm on Monday, MV Abdullah started unloading some of the 56,000 tonnes of stones it had carried from the United Arab Emirates.

The sailors were supposed to arrive at the KSRM jetty in Chattogram’s Sadarghat on Tuesday afternoon, but the plan was changed.

They will arrive at New Mooring Container Terminal-1 of Chattogram by MV Jahan Moni-3, said Mizanul Islam, a spokesperson for Kabir Group, the parent company of the vessel's owner SR Shipping.

A team of 23 sailors started for Kutubdia to replace the freed seafarers so that they can meet their families. MV Abdullah will unload the rest of the cargo in Chattogram.

On Mar 12, Somali pirates seized control of the MV Abdullah and took the 23 sailors on board hostage. The vessel was transporting 55,000 tonnes of coal from Mozambique to the UAE.

After spending 33 days in captivity, the pirates left the ship on Apr 13. After that, the ship left for the Al Hamriya Port in Dubai.

The MV Abdullah unloaded the coal at Mina Saqr port in the UAE and took on the stones before resuming its journey to Bangladesh on May 1 after refuelling at Fujairah port.

Two months after being held hostage, the 23 sailors of the MV Abdullah, all of whom are Bangladeshis, are returning home.

The captain of the ship, Mohammad Abdur Rashid, had previously said that all the sailors were doing well and were looking forward to returning home and seeing their loved ones.