Supporter of defeated candidate in Sirajganj dies of wounds in post-election violence

Three people have been detained in connection with the attack on Abdul Alim

The supporter of a defeated candidate has reportedly died in hospital care after being beaten by backers of the victorious chairman who won the race in Sirajganj’s Belkuchi Upazila.

Abdul Alim died on his way to Dhaka on Monday. Three people have been detained over the incident, Belkuchi Police Station chief Mohammad Anisur Rahman said.

Alim, 52, hailed from the Upazila’s Kamarpara village. He was a supporter and close relative of defeated chairman candidate Bodiuzzaman Fakir.

The detainees are Chan Mia, his son Russel who used a single name and his cousin Abdul Hossain. All of them are residents of the same village.

The victim’s relatives and locals said Alim was an activist supporting chairman candidate Fakir in the Belkuchi Upazila Parishad elections. After voting in the first phase of the Upazila polls on May 8, Aminul Islam Sarkar who ran under the inkpot and pen symbol, won the contest.

A group of Aminul’s supporters, led by Chan Mia, Russel, Abul, Bablu, Mannan, Saddam and Khalek Member attacked and beat Alim after the announcement of the voting results, law enforcers said.

Alim was admitted to Belkuchi Upazila Health Complex in critical condition after the attack. He was moved to Khwaja Yunus Ali Medical College and Hospital in the district’s Enayetpur after his condition deteriorated. He died on his way to Dhaka from the hospital, the relatives and locals added.

Fakir said, “The deceased, Abdul Alim, was my uncle. Before the election, the ink pot and pen candidate Aminul declared at Thana Chattar that he would play with my blood as if he was celebrating Holi in the presence of police. Because he is unable to do that, he is now spilling the blood of my supporters today.”

He strongly denounced and protested the attack, demanding punishment for those involved in the incident.

Aminul did not respond to bdnews24.com’s call requesting his comment on the allegation.

“A clash took place between the supporters of two chairman candidates in the Kamarpara area after the announcement of the results at night. Abdul Alim, who suffered injuries in the clash, has died while receiving treatment,” OC Rahman said.

Preparations are underway to start a case over the incident, he added.