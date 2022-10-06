State Minister Nasrul sheds light on Bangladesh blackout after grid disaster

Nasrul Hamid has said it appeared initially that the grid failure on Tuesday was caused by a “normal” technical glitch, but the government will look into other possible reasons as well.

Initial investigations suggest three circuits in Ashuganj, Sirajganj and Ghorashal tripped while transferring surplus power from the western zone to the eastern region of the national grid, snapping the line between the two zones, the state minister for power, energy and mineral resources said on Thursday.

The snap created an imbalance between demand and production in the eastern zone, destabilising the grid with the system frequency dropping below the range. Finally, the grid failed as the power stations in the zone tripped.