Three people have died after a car veered out of control and crashed into a ditch in Cumilla’s Debidwar Upazila.

The accident occurred on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in the Shaharpar area around 7 am on Sunday, according to Sub-Inspector Premdhar Mazumder from the Daudkandi Highway Police Iliatganj Outpost.

A husband and wife were among the dead, but their identities had yet to be confirmed, he said.

More to follow