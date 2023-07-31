    বাংলা

    Nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant to arrive in September: Rosatom

    The director general of Russia's state-owned nuclear energy corporation apprised Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina about the project's progress during a courtesy call

    Published : 31 July 2023, 11:22 AM
    Nuclear fuel for Bangladesh's first nuclear power plant in Pabna's Rooppur is set to arrive in September, according to Alexey Likhachev, the director general of Rosatom, which is overseeing the construction of the facility.

    In a meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday, the chief of Russia's state-owned nuclear energy corporation also spoke about the progress of the project and arranging an inauguration ceremony for the plant, BSS reports.

    "Work on the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant has progressed after overcoming hundreds of obstacles and nuclear fuel for this plant will reach Bangladesh in September," said Ihsanul Karim, press secretary to the prime minister.

    Hasina expressed her gratitude for the continued efforts to complete the project despite the COVID-19 pandemic and other global crises.

    Recalling Russia's support and cooperation during Bangladesh's independence struggle and post-war reconstruction, Hasina hoped for stronger ties between the countries in the future.

    The plant, consisting of two nuclear power units, is being built at a cost of $12.65 billion, mostly bankrolled by Russia. It will add 2,400 MW of power to the national grid once it is fully operational.

