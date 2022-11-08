UNO Wahida Khanam murder attempt: Attacker sentenced to 10 years in prison

A court has sentenced a man to 10 years in prison for a murder attempt on Wahida Khanam, the upazila executive officer of Dinajpur’s Ghoraghat, and her father Omar Ali.
Judge Sadia Sultana of the Dinajpur Additional District and Sessions Judge’s Court-3 declared the verdict in the case filed in 2020.
The convict, Rabiul Islam, was also fined TK 10,000 by the court. Rabiul had been removed from the Ghoraghat Upazila Council by the UNO on another charge before the murder attempt.
Rabiul was in court to hear the verdict on Tuesday.
On Sept 2, 2020, Rabiul entered Wahida’s government residence and attacked her and her father, freedom fighter Omar Ali, with a hammer in an attempt to kill them. Both were injured.
The two were first taken to Rangpur Medical College Hospital and then to the National Neuroscience Hospital in Dhaka for treatment. They received treatment there for an extended period until they recovered.
On Sept 3, Wahida’s brother Inspector Sheikh Farid filed a case at Ghoraghat Police Station over the incident.
The case was handed over to the Detective Branch of police and Rabiul was arrested at his home in Dinajpur’s Biral Upazila on Sept 11.
The DB police received two rounds of remand to interrogate Rabiul, during which he confessed to the court. Based on his confession, the investigator filed charges against him.