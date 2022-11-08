UNO Wahida Khanam murder attempt: Attacker sentenced to 10 years in prison

A court has sentenced a man to 10 years in prison for a murder attempt on Wahida Khanam, the upazila executive officer of Dinajpur’s Ghoraghat, and her father Omar Ali.

Judge Sadia Sultana of the Dinajpur Additional District and Sessions Judge’s Court-3 declared the verdict in the case filed in 2020.

The convict, Rabiul Islam, was also fined TK 10,000 by the court. Rabiul had been removed from the Ghoraghat Upazila Council by the UNO on another charge before the murder attempt.

Rabiul was in court to hear the verdict on Tuesday.