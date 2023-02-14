    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 15 new COVID cases, no deaths in a day

    The caseload stands at 2,037,703 as the death toll remains unchanged at 29,445

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 14 Feb 2023, 11:37 AM
    Updated : 14 Feb 2023, 11:37 AM

    Bangladesh has recorded 15 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,037,703.

    The death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,445 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Tuesday.

    As many as 1,712 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 0.88 percent.

    Dhaka logged the highest number of cases among the eight divisions, with nine infections.

    Another 313 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,997,817.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 98.04 percent and the mortality rate at 1.45 percent.

    Globally, over 673.10 million people have been infected by the coronavirus and 6.85 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

    RELATED STORIES
    Newly-elected Bangladesh President Md Shahabuddin.
    UN congratulates Shahabuddin on presidential election
    It wishes Shahabuddin success in the role and hopes Bangladesh forges ahead in SDG commitments with him as head of state
    'Militant' surrenders to Dhaka police by calling national helpline 999
    'Militant' calls 999, surrenders to police
    The suspect is now under custody at Uttarkhan Police Station in Dhaka
    Music, festivities fill the air as Dhaka welcomes spring
    Dhaka welcomes spring with music, festivities
    The first day of spring coincides with Valentine’s Day, doubling the mirth and merriment of the city's residents
    Election to be held in the last week of December, or first week of January: commissioner
    Election in the last week of Dec or first week of Jan: EC
    The Election Commission has not fixed a date, but only indicated the time frame for the general election, Commissioner Md Alamgir said

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher