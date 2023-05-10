Bangladesh is prepared for Cyclone Mocha, says state minister

Bangladesh is “fully prepared” for the potential arrival of Cyclone Mocha, State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Md Enamur Rahman has said.

As Bangladesh baked in a searing heatwave since the start of the week, a low-pressure system formed over the Bay of Bengal which eventually intensified into deep depression on Wednesday morning. According to the Met Office, it may transport into a severe cyclonic storm.

It will be called Mocha if it turns into a cyclone as proposed by Yemen.

If it maintains its current trajectory, the potential cyclone will traverse the coast through Cox’s Bazar and Myanmar’s Kyaukpyu on May 14, Meteorologists said.

Speaking after a meeting of an inter-ministry committee, Enamur said the depression could turn into a cyclone on May 11 and, according to forecasts, it might sweep along the coast from the evening of May 13 and the morning of May 14.

“Reports say it is moving northwestwards. It lies 1,500km south off the coast of Bangladesh. It’s likely to drift northeastwards by May 12 and hit the coast of Cox’s Bazar and Myanmar. The wind speeds will be around 180-220kph when it hits the coast,” he said.