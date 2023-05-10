Bangladesh is prepared for Cyclone Mocha, says state minister

Bangladesh is “fully prepared” for the potential arrival of Cyclone Mocha, State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Md Enamur Rahman has said.
As Bangladesh baked in a searing heatwave since the start of the week, a low-pressure system formed over the Bay of Bengal which eventually intensified into deep depression on Wednesday morning. According to the Met Office, it may transport into a severe cyclonic storm.
It will be called Mocha if it turns into a cyclone as proposed by Yemen.
If it maintains its current trajectory, the potential cyclone will traverse the coast through Cox’s Bazar and Myanmar’s Kyaukpyu on May 14, Meteorologists said.
Speaking after a meeting of an inter-ministry committee, Enamur said the depression could turn into a cyclone on May 11 and, according to forecasts, it might sweep along the coast from the evening of May 13 and the morning of May 14.
“Reports say it is moving northwestwards. It lies 1,500km south off the coast of Bangladesh. It’s likely to drift northeastwards by May 12 and hit the coast of Cox’s Bazar and Myanmar. The wind speeds will be around 180-220kph when it hits the coast,” he said.
Enamur said the government took all precautionary measures to limit damage as per the Standing Orders on Disaster.
He said the ministry was in touch with field-level officials, cox’s bazar deputy commissioner, the Office of the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner and the principal staff officer of the armed forces.
The Cyclone Preparedness Programme was already instructed to announce advance warning messages and all the storm shelters in coastal areas were being prepared, he said.
The Upazila shelters have received 14 tonnes of dry food and another 200 tonnes of rice will be sent there on Thursday. Tk 2 million was allocated for shelter management in Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar, he added.
“We’re prepared in all avenues and will be able to see off the cyclone successfully as we always do.”
The army, police, navy, BGB, Ansars and the coastguards will join forces in bringing people to shelters, Enamur said.
Maritime ports have been asked to hoist distant cautionary signal No. 1. All fishing boats and trawlers over the north Bay and deep sea have been advised to remain close to the coast.
It might cause gusty and stormy winds along with heavy rainfall, which may trigger landslides. Low lands might be flooded due to high tides leaving crops vulnerable to damage.
During a cyclone, wind blows at 62kph-88kph and goes up to 89kph-117kph during a severe cyclone. When wind blows at a blistering 180kph-219kph, it is called a hurricane and anything faster than that is a super cyclone.
Cyclones hit Bangladesh mainly in April-May and October-December. When these happen, storms and heavy rains occur in the coastal areas.