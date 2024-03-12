    বাংলা

    Rain forecast on Wednesday, Thursday

    Showers are expected in the Khulna and Barishal Divisions on Wednesday and the Dhaka, Khulna and Barishal Divisions on Thursday

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 12 March 2024, 10:41 AM
    Updated : 12 March 2024, 10:41 AM

    The Bangladesh Meteorological Department has forecast two days of rain to close out the Bengali month of Falgun.

    “After Mar 15, [the skies] will be clearer,” said meteorologist Hafizur Rahman. “It’s the time for nor’westers. The temperature will drop if there is rain and rise if there is no rain. It will remain like this for the coming two or three months.

    The Khulna and Barishal Divisions may experience rain and thunderstorms on Wednesday, according to the weather report. The weather in other parts of the country may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy skies.

    The following day, rains are forecast in the Dhaka, Khulna, and Barishal Divisions, including in Cumilla and Noakhali.

    Day and night temperatures are also expected to rise across the country, the report said.

    The long-term forecast for March says that, in addition to two-three days of rain or nor’westers, three is a possibility of mild to moderate heat waves towards the end of the month.

    In the 24 hours to 9am on Tuesday, the lowest temperature in the country was recorded at 13.2 degrees Celsius in Sitakunda. The highest was 33.8 degrees Celsius in Rangamati.

