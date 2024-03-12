Rain forecast on Wednesday, Thursday

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department has forecast two days of rain to close out the Bengali month of Falgun.

“After Mar 15, [the skies] will be clearer,” said meteorologist Hafizur Rahman. “It’s the time for nor’westers. The temperature will drop if there is rain and rise if there is no rain. It will remain like this for the coming two or three months.

The Khulna and Barishal Divisions may experience rain and thunderstorms on Wednesday, according to the weather report. The weather in other parts of the country may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy skies.

The following day, rains are forecast in the Dhaka, Khulna, and Barishal Divisions, including in Cumilla and Noakhali.