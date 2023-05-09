    বাংলা

    HC scraps petition against indictment of ex-SP Babul Akter, reopening way for trial

    The trial of his wife Mitu’s murder will now proceed in the judicial court

    Court Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 9 May 2023, 10:05 AM
    Updated : 9 May 2023, 10:05 AM

    The High Court has rejected a petition challenging the indictment of Babul Akter in the murder case of the former SP’s wife Mahmuda Khanam Mitu, reopening the way for the trial to proceed at the judicial court.

    Deputy Attorney General Sujit Chatterjee, who is representing the state in the case, confirmed the decision on Tuesday. Lawyer Mohammad Shishir Manir argued for the defendant.

    A High Court bench led by Justice SM Kuddus Zaman gave the order.

    On Mar 23, the Chattogram Additional Metropolitan Session Judge’s Court No. 3 framed charges against seven individuals, including Babul, in the case.

    The six other accused are Kamrul Islam Sikder alias Musa, Ehteshamul Haque alias Bhola, Md Motaleb Mia Wasim, Md Anowar Hossain, Md Khairul Islam alias Kalu and Shahjahan Mia.

    Among them, Babul, Wasim, Shahjahan and Anowar are behind bars, Bhola is out on bail while Musa and Kalu are on the run.

    Later, Babul appealed to challenge the legitimacy of framing charges.

    In June 2016, Mitu was murdered in Chattogram’s GEC area. The following day, Babul filed a case with Panchlaish police as plaintiff.

