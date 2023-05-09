HC scraps petition against indictment of ex-SP Babul Akter, reopening way for trial

The High Court has rejected a petition challenging the indictment of Babul Akter in the murder case of the former SP’s wife Mahmuda Khanam Mitu, reopening the way for the trial to proceed at the judicial court.

Deputy Attorney General Sujit Chatterjee, who is representing the state in the case, confirmed the decision on Tuesday. Lawyer Mohammad Shishir Manir argued for the defendant.

A High Court bench led by Justice SM Kuddus Zaman gave the order.