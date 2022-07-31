Four more arrested over murders of AL leader Tipu, passerby Prity

Police detectives have arrested four more suspects in connection with the murders of Dhaka Awami League leader Jahidul Islam Tipu and college student Samia Afnan Jamal Prity.
The four were arrested on Saturday night, said Harun-or-Rashid, additional commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police Detective Branch.
The arrestees were identified as Sohel, Titu, Robin, and Khairul.
Tipu, 55, was shot dead in the capital’s Shahjahanpur on Mar 24. Samia Afnan Jamal Prity, a 22-year-old bystander, also died in the attack when she was hit by a stray bullet.
Following his death, Tipu’s wife, Ward Councillor Farhana Islam Dolly, filed a case without naming suspects.
Police have previously arrested several others in connection with the double murder.
Awami League leader Omar Faruk and three others were arrested in connection with the murder on Apr 2.
Detective police also arrested two other suspects named Masum Mohammad Akash and Arfan Ullah Damal.
Sumon Sikdar Musa, one of the masterminds of the murder, was arrested in Oman on May 12 and brought back to Bangladesh on Jun 9.