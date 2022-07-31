Four more arrested over murders of AL leader Tipu, passerby Prity

Police detectives have arrested four more suspects in connection with the murders of Dhaka Awami League leader Jahidul Islam Tipu and college student Samia Afnan Jamal Prity.

The four were arrested on Saturday night, said Harun-or-Rashid, additional commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police Detective Branch.

The arrestees were identified as Sohel, Titu, Robin, and Khairul.