    বাংলা

    Four more arrested over murders of AL leader Tipu, passerby Prity

    Tipu and bystander Prity were gunned down in Dhaka on Mar 24

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 31 July 2022, 06:31 AM
    Updated : 31 July 2022, 06:31 AM

    Police detectives have arrested four more suspects in connection with the murders of Dhaka Awami League leader Jahidul Islam Tipu and college student Samia Afnan Jamal Prity.

    The four were arrested on Saturday night, said Harun-or-Rashid, additional commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police Detective Branch.

    The arrestees were identified as Sohel, Titu, Robin, and Khairul.

    Tipu, 55, was shot dead in the capital’s Shahjahanpur on Mar 24. Samia Afnan Jamal Prity, a 22-year-old bystander, also died in the attack when she was hit by a stray bullet.

    Following his death, Tipu’s wife, Ward Councillor Farhana Islam Dolly, filed a case without naming suspects.

    Police have previously arrested several others in connection with the double murder.

    Awami League leader Omar Faruk and three others were arrested in connection with the murder on Apr 2.

    Detective police also arrested two other suspects named Masum Mohammad Akash and Arfan Ullah Damal.

    Sumon Sikdar Musa, one of the masterminds of the murder, was arrested in Oman on May 12 and brought back to Bangladesh on Jun 9.

    RELATED STORIES
    Five dead after bus crushes autorickshaw in Gazipur
    5 die in Gazipur road crash
    A bus collided head-on with a battery-powered autorickshaw in Kaliakoir
    Recommendations to stop pollution by Savar tanneries ‘fall on deaf ears’
    Calls to stop tannery pollution ignored
    Pollution in Savar prompted a parliamentary committee to recommend closing the tanneries for now
    Villagers mourn victims of deadly Mirsharai train-microbus collision
    Villagers mourn victims of train-microbus collision
    Seven of the 11 people who died in the accident in Mirsharai were current or former students of KS Noju Mia High School of Hathazari
    QR codes on land records to make manual signatures redundant
    QR codes for land records
    Land Ministry says documents containing QR codes will be “legally binding and universally acceptable”

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher