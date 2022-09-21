Bangladesh doesn’t lack defence capabilities, but it wants no war, says home minister

As Myanmar forces are fighting rebels along the border, shells have landed in Bangladesh a number of times recently. Myanmar planes and helicopters also violated Bangladesh’s airspace.

A Rohingya teenager sheltering in a strip of land between Bangladesh and Myanmar died in the explosion of a shell while a Bangladeshi man lost a leg in a landmine blast.

Residents of the areas along the border in Bandarban said they were in panic with no improvement in the situation despite calls by Bangladesh for calm.

The foreign ministry summoned the Myanmar ambassador to lodge protests several times. The Myanmar foreign ministry, however, blamed the rebels for the incidents.

“This is not our issue. It’s Myanmar’s internal affairs. We don’t interfere in such issues,” Kamal said.