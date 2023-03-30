Court orders reinvestigation into Chhatra League leader Diaz's murder

A Chattogram court has ordered the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to re-investigate the murder of Chhatra League leader Diaz Irfan Chowdhury after it dismissed the final report submitted by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Chattogram Senior Judicial Magistrate Awlad Hossain Junaid issued the order on Thursday after hearing an objection filed by Diaz’s mother, Jaheda Amin Chowdhury.

After six years of investigation, the CID submitted its final report on Feb 23, saying Diaz committed ‘suicide’.