Court orders reinvestigation into Chhatra League leader Diaz's murder

A Chattogram court has ordered the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to re-investigate the murder of Chhatra League leader Diaz Irfan Chowdhury after it dismissed the final report submitted by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).
Chattogram Senior Judicial Magistrate Awlad Hossain Junaid issued the order on Thursday after hearing an objection filed by Diaz’s mother, Jaheda Amin Chowdhury.
After six years of investigation, the CID submitted its final report on Feb 23, saying Diaz committed ‘suicide’.
Diaz’s family filed an objection to the final report on the same day.
“The CID did not notify my mother, the plaintiff, of the case before they submitted the final report,” said Diaz’s sister Jubaida Sarwar Chowdhury Nipa, a lawyer.
“We got to know about the final report reading a Facebook status posted by Alamgir Tipu, the accused in the case. They knew about it, but we didn’t.”
Plaintiff Jaheda Amin complained the CID had put together its final report ‘under influence’.
On Nov 20, 2016, Diaz Irfan Chowdhury’s dead body was found hanging in his home on the south campus of Chattogram University. Diaz was the deputy secretary of the Bangladesh Chhatra League central committee and also served as a vice-chairman of its university unit.
The first autopsy report was prepared by the doctors at Chattogram Medical College on Nov 23, 2016, three days after Diaz’s death, saying he committed ‘suicide.’ Hathazari Police filed a case of accidental death following the autopsy report.
Diaz’s family and his fellow Chhatra League activists claimed his death to be a ‘pre-planned murder,’ based on the conflicts regarding the tenders of different construction projects on the university campus.
Jaheda Chowdhury rejected the autopsy report and filed a murder case on Nov 24 of the same year.
The case named then Chhatra League President Alamgir Tipu, then Assistant Proctor Anwar Hossain and Chhatra League leaders Jamshedul Alam Chowdhury, Rashedul Alam Jishan, Abu Torab Porosh, Monsur Alam, Abdul Malek, Mizanur Rahman, Ariful Hoque Opu and Mohammad Arman.