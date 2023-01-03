Hasina lauds police for shaking off negative image and earning public's trust

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has vowed to transform Bangladesh's primary law enforcement agency into a world-class 'Smart Police' force, driven by knowledge, science and technology.
Lauding the police's contributions to safeguarding national security, the prime minister believes it now personifies Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's vision of a 'pro-people' force, according to the state news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha.
“Bangabandhu always inspired the country's law enforcement to be the 'people's police' and I am thankful that our police force is now serving them as the people's police.
"There was a time when people would be struck by fear at the mention of the police. Now, they know that the police are there to serve and stand by them," Hasina said at the opening ceremony of the six-day 'Police Week' at the capital's Rajarbagh Police Lines on Tuesday.
The head of government had attended the Police Week programmes virtually during the last two years due to the pandemic. This time, she was there in person.
Hasina praised the police for changing people's perceptions of the agency and urged them to keep up the good work in order to maintain the public's trust.
Highlighting the steps taken by her administration to improve the standards of policing, Hasina said, “Our government has already provided a significant number of vehicles to the police force.
"Arrangements have already been made to purchase two helicopters from Russia to increase the mobility of the police to a three-dimensional level. A full-fledged aviation unit is also in the process of being formed."
The prime minister also inspected a police parade from an open-top jeep. She later presented the Bangladesh Police Medal (BPM) and the President Police Medal (PPM) to 117 police officers in recognition of their bravery and service.
“Gaining the public's trust is imperative for any force and you [the police] are doing that," she said while calling on law enforcers to 'humanely' serve the people.
"The trust that has been created towards the police should remain intact. We want our police to fulfil the Father of the Nation's vision of a people-friendly force.”
The prime minister further underscored the police's role in combatting natural disasters and other emergencies. “Besides, the police also have a role [in tackling] man-made disasters. They have sacrificed their lives to save people's lives and properties.
"The police have a duty not to be risk averse and they are doing it very efficiently."