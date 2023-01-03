Hasina lauds police for shaking off negative image and earning public's trust

"There was a time when people would be struck by fear at the mention of the police. Now, they know that the police are there to serve and stand by them," Hasina said at the opening ceremony of the six-day 'Police Week' at the capital's Rajarbagh Police Lines on Tuesday.

The head of government had attended the Police Week programmes virtually during the last two years due to the pandemic. This time, she was there in person.

Hasina praised the police for changing people's perceptions of the agency and urged them to keep up the good work in order to maintain the public's trust.