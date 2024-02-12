    বাংলা

    International crimes tribunal sentences 3 to life in prison for war crimes in Sherpur

    The three suspects were convicted of the murder of six people, kidnapping, and arson

    Court Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 12 Feb 2024, 07:41 AM
    Updated : 12 Feb 2024, 07:41 AM

    The International Crimes Tribunal has sentenced three people to life in prison for war crimes committed during the 1971 Liberation War.

    The convicts are AKM Akram Hossain, Aminuzzaman Faruk and Mokhlesur Rahman aka Tara.

    They were convicted of on charges of killing six people, kidnapping, detention and torture, and arson in Nakla Upazila during the war.

    A three-member bench led by Justice Md Shahinur Islam delivered the verdict in the case on Monday. The other members of the bench were Justice Abu Ahmed Jomadar and Justice KM Hafizul Alam.

    Syed Haidar Ali, Sultan Mahmud Shimon, and Rezia Sultana Chaman represented the prosecution, while Abdus Sobhan Tarafder and Abdus Sattar represented the defence.

    The tribunal completed hearing arguments from both sides on Jan 24 and set Monday for the verdict.

    The three convicts were members of the Nakla Upazila Muslim League in 1971. They joined the Razakar forces when the war began.

    The case accused them of committing war crimes at multiple locations in Nakla during the war.

    The International Crimes Tribunal’s investigation agency filed charges against four suspects on Jul 26, 2017.

    On Aug 30, 2018, they were indicted by the tribunal.

    The fourth suspect, Emdadul Haque Khawaja, died of old age before the trial came to an end.

