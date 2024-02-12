International crimes tribunal sentences 3 to life in prison for war crimes in Sherpur

The International Crimes Tribunal has sentenced three people to life in prison for war crimes committed during the 1971 Liberation War.

The convicts are AKM Akram Hossain, Aminuzzaman Faruk and Mokhlesur Rahman aka Tara.

They were convicted of on charges of killing six people, kidnapping, detention and torture, and arson in Nakla Upazila during the war.

A three-member bench led by Justice Md Shahinur Islam delivered the verdict in the case on Monday. The other members of the bench were Justice Abu Ahmed Jomadar and Justice KM Hafizul Alam.