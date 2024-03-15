50 pirates are aboard as hijacked ship Abdullah changes location, chief officer tells family

More than 50 pirates have got aboard MV Abdullah as they have reinforced their presence on the hijacked Bangladeshi ship, its Chief Officer Atiq Ullah Khan has told his family.
The ship also changed location near the Somali coasts, Atiq’s brother Asif Khan told bdnews24.com, citing a one-minute conversation with the chief officer on Friday afternoon.
“Bhaiya [brother] said at least 50 pirates were staying on the ship, but they have not misbehaved with anyone,” Asif said.
“They [pirates] are also eating the food with the sailors. They [sailors] fear it may create a food crisis after some days,” he said.
Earlier, Atique Ua Khan, who worked as a captain of Bangladeshi and foreign vessels, also talked to the hostages via satellite phone on the bridge on Friday afternoon.
He told bdnews24.com the 23 sailors are allowed to speak to their families one by one at day time.
The government was also trying to rescue the sailors and the ship through a protection and immunity club of London, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said after a programme in Chattogram.
He declined to reveal further details, but added the government held an inter-ministerial meeting on Thursday.
Another Bangladeshi-flagged ship, MV Jahan Moni, was captured by Somali pirates in 2010. The ship and sailors were rescued after three months of bargaining with the pirates.
Mahmud mentioned the incident and said: “We will be able to free our sailors in good health again.”
Mizanul Islam, a spokesman for the ship’s owner Kabir Group of Industries, said they established communication with the seafarers. The ship was moved slightly away from its last known location, according to him.
Atique said in a Facebook post MV Abdullah moved and planned to anchor 40 miles away from its last known location on instructions from the local authorities of Somalia.
The pirates have an interpreter onboard who is helping them communicate, he said.
“The pirates have not interfered in the seafarers’ accommodation. Three leaders were staying in the pilot’s cabin while the others were stationed on the bridge wings. The sailors have provided them with bed sheets, pillows from the store room.”
The pirates, armed with machine guns and AK 47, were guarding the ship, he said, citing the sailors.
The pirates also allowed the sailors to do the routine maintenance work. There is no guard in the engine room.
Deck officers were allowed to keep the temperature of the 55,000 tonnes of coal in the cargo hold under control to reduce the possibility of explosion, according to him.
Around 30 pirates are always onboard the ship, with about 12 supposed to join on Friday.
The Somali pirates were planning to feed the sailors rice and meat as the ship has 12 days of provisions left.
It was unclear what would happen if the ship ran out of drinking water, Atique said.
The pirates did not specify any ransom amount, he said, citing the sailors.
“The sailors are not taking any chances. They are listening to whatever the pirates are saying. This is why the pirates have not misbehaved with them.”