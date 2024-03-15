50 pirates are aboard as hijacked ship Abdullah changes location, chief officer tells family

More than 50 pirates have got aboard MV Abdullah as they have reinforced their presence on the hijacked Bangladeshi ship, its Chief Officer Atiq Ullah Khan has told his family.

The ship also changed location near the Somali coasts, Atiq’s brother Asif Khan told bdnews24.com, citing a one-minute conversation with the chief officer on Friday afternoon.

“Bhaiya [brother] said at least 50 pirates were staying on the ship, but they have not misbehaved with anyone,” Asif said.

“They [pirates] are also eating the food with the sailors. They [sailors] fear it may create a food crisis after some days,” he said.

Earlier, Atique Ua Khan, who worked as a captain of Bangladeshi and foreign vessels, also talked to the hostages via satellite phone on the bridge on Friday afternoon.

He told bdnews24.com the 23 sailors are allowed to speak to their families one by one at day time.

The government was also trying to rescue the sailors and the ship through a protection and immunity club of London, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said after a programme in Chattogram.

He declined to reveal further details, but added the government held an inter-ministerial meeting on Thursday.

Another Bangladeshi-flagged ship, MV Jahan Moni, was captured by Somali pirates in 2010. The ship and sailors were rescued after three months of bargaining with the pirates.