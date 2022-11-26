Those who can’t see Bangladesh’s development need an eye exam: Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina says that no one will be able to halt Bangladesh’s march towards development, adding that those who can’t see the country’s progress need to get their eyes tested.

The prime minister made the statement during an event celebrating the completion of the southern tube of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel, which she joined through video conferencing on Saturday.

“Bangladesh is advancing,” she said. “We have kept in mind the Sustainable Development Goals developed by the United Nations. We have also implemented our plans for 2010 to 2020, and between 2021 and 2041, Bangladesh will become a developed and prosperous Golden Bangladesh.”

“That is why we are implementing the vision plan to build a developed and prosperous nation through the eighth five-year plan. No one can stop Bangladesh’s advancement,” she said.