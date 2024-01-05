    বাংলা

    Border guards prepared to confront any challenges during elections, says chief

    He announces comprehensive security measures to counter any disruptions during the election

    Published : 5 Jan 2024, 03:46 PM
    Updated : 5 Jan 2024, 03:46 PM

    The Border Guard Bangladesh is “fully prepared” to confront any challenges, including online misinformation campaign, during the general election, its Director General Major General A K M Nizmul Hasan has said. 

    Rapid action teams, dog squads, and quick response teams of the BGB are working nationwide, he told journalists at the Syed Nazrul Islam National Swimming Complex in Mirpur after observing the activities of BGB personnel engaged in election duties in Dhaka on Friday. 

    "Even in emergencies, we are prepared to swiftly reach the scenes by using helicopters, if necessary," he added. 

    With the balloting scheduled for Jan 7, the law-enforcing agencies, including the Rapid Action Battalion, police, Ansar and BGB, are collaborating to ensure a peaceful electoral process. 

    The BGB has deployed 1,155 platoons with 30 members each from 487 base camps across the country. Additionally, 700 teams are patrolling the streets round the clock. 

    The BGB chief said they took extra security measures and were closely monitoring the situation in areas at high risk of violence. 

    He also said two platoons of BGB were stationed at Sandwip, an island Upazila in Chattogram, to assist the local administration as the striking force.

