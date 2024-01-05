Border guards prepared to confront any challenges during elections, says chief

The Border Guard Bangladesh is “fully prepared” to confront any challenges, including online misinformation campaign, during the general election, its Director General Major General A K M Nizmul Hasan has said.

Rapid action teams, dog squads, and quick response teams of the BGB are working nationwide, he told journalists at the Syed Nazrul Islam National Swimming Complex in Mirpur after observing the activities of BGB personnel engaged in election duties in Dhaka on Friday.