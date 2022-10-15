Death of Mahsa Amini: Bangladesh activists rally in solidarity with Iran protesters

Activists have rallied in Dhaka in solidarity with Iranian protesters who have been demonstrating for nearly a month after the death of Mahsa Amini in custody following her arrest by morality police because of her “inappropriate attire”.
They gathered outside the National Museum on Saturday under the banner of 'Shahbagh Against Oppression'.
Human rights activist Mushfiqa Laiju called on the Bangladesh government to issue a statement protesting violence against women in Iran.
“A woman was killed by the state police force because her hair was visible. And it happened in this era. As we stand against it, I think the government needs to make a statement against it to stop the world from treating women like this,” she said.
Shahnaz Sumi, another rights activist, condemned the subjugation of women in Iran as a form of “terrorism”.
“It is also happening in Bangladesh,” she said.
“Here women are harassed for wearing a T-shirt. We protested against these incidents. But those running our legal system have revealed their patriarchal mentality in these incidents.”
Noting that a young woman was attacked recently by another woman for her “short” outfit at a railway station, activist Mahbub Tunku also said the situation in Bangladesh is not very different from Iran.
He accused the government of harbouring religious extremists. “If we continue doing so, we may reach a point when we form a morality police force like Iran.”
Manisha Chakraborty, organising secretary of Samajtantrik Mahila Forum, said that the movement of women in Iran will show the way for women's freedom.
“It sends a message to the fundamentalist forces who want to stand in the way of women's emancipation that women cannot be locked up in the house with evil thoughts. Through this movement, the women's liberation movement will become stronger.”
Khan Asaduzzaman Masum, general secretary of the Bangladesh Youth Union, alleged the entire Arab world is cruel to women and this cruelty has spread to other countries.
“We must speak out against the imperialist forces by taking courage for the protests of Iranian women.”
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said earlier this month Amini's death "deeply broke my heart" and called it a "bitter incident" provoked by Iran's enemies.
He backed the security forces as rights groups said more than 200 people have been killed in the crackdown on the protesters, including teenage girls.
Defying his warning, Iranians in several cities continued protests that evolved into widespread calls for the downfall of Khamenei and the Islamic Republic.
Khamenei on Friday said that no one should dare think they can uproot the Islamic Republic, in his toughest warning to protesters.