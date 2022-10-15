Death of Mahsa Amini: Bangladesh activists rally in solidarity with Iran protesters

Activists have rallied in Dhaka in solidarity with Iranian protesters who have been demonstrating for nearly a month after the death of Mahsa Amini in custody following her arrest by morality police because of her “inappropriate attire”.

They gathered outside the National Museum on Saturday under the banner of 'Shahbagh Against Oppression'.

Human rights activist Mushfiqa Laiju called on the Bangladesh government to issue a statement protesting violence against women in Iran.

“A woman was killed by the state police force because her hair was visible. And it happened in this era. As we stand against it, I think the government needs to make a statement against it to stop the world from treating women like this,” she said.

Shahnaz Sumi, another rights activist, condemned the subjugation of women in Iran as a form of “terrorism”.