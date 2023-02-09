Erfan Salim gets bail in navy officer assault case

Erfan Salim, the son of lawmaker Haji Mohammad Salim, has secured bail in a case involving the assault of a navy officer.

Dhaka's Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Asaduzzaman Nur granted his bail petition after Erfan surrendered to the court on Thursday.

It came a day after the court opened a trial against Erfan and four others in the case.

Erfan did not appear in court on Wednesday due to an 'illness', according to his lawyer.

Despite his lawyer's plea for more time to secure his attendance, the judge ordered the authorities to issue an arrest warrant for Erfan.