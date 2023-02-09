Erfan Salim gets bail in navy officer assault case

Erfan Salim, the son of lawmaker Haji Mohammad Salim, has secured bail in a case involving the assault of a navy officer.
Dhaka's Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Asaduzzaman Nur granted his bail petition after Erfan surrendered to the court on Thursday.
It came a day after the court opened a trial against Erfan and four others in the case.
Erfan did not appear in court on Wednesday due to an 'illness', according to his lawyer.
Despite his lawyer's plea for more time to secure his attendance, the judge ordered the authorities to issue an arrest warrant for Erfan.
Erfan was deemed to be a fugitive and the court set Mar 6 as the date for hearing testimonies.
Erfan’s bodyguard Jahidul Molla, driver Mizanur Rahman, Haji Selim’s protocol officer AB Siddique Dipu and Kazi Ripon are also accused in the case.
Erfan used to be the councillor of Ward No. 30 in Dhaka South City Corporation. However, the Local Government Division suspended him temporarily after he was arrested.
On Oct 24, 2020, Lt Md Wasif Ahmed Khan, a naval officer, accused Erfan and his associates of assaulting him in a case filed with the Dhanmondi Police Station.
The Rapid Action Battalion subsequently arrested Erfan after seizing weapons and bottles of liquor during a raid on his home. Erfan was also charged in arms and drug-related cases but he was acquitted and released on bail.
In February 2021, the Detective Branch of police submitted a chargesheet against Erfan and his four associates.
Haji Salim, who was convicted of corruption, was released from jail after 10 months behind bars in January.