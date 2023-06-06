Nobel laureate Yunus to face trial for labour law violations

A court has ordered the trial of Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus and three others for allegedly violating labour laws.

Dhaka Labour Court's Judge Begum Sheikh Marina Sultana issued the order after framing charges in the case on Tuesday.

The others named in the case are Grameen Telecom Managing Director Ashraful Hasan and directors Nurjahan Begum and Md Shahjahan.

No decision has been made on whether an appeal would be lodged against the order, according to Yunus's lawyer Barrister Abdullah Al Mamun.

"A quashment may have to be sought against the order as the case is criminal in nature. We haven't decided what to do yet,” Yunus said.